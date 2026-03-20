Carmit Bachar Wasn’t Invited To Pussycat Dolls Reunion Tour

Original Pussycat Dolls member Carmit Bachar has revealed that the Pussycat Dolls did not invite her to join the group’s upcoming reunion tour.

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In a candid Instagram statement, Bachar said she had no prior knowledge of the reunion and did not receive direct communication from the group or its representatives. “I was not contacted regarding the group’s decision to move forward, and I learned of these plans at the same time as the public,” she wrote. She then expressed her disappointment over the lack of outreach despite her long-standing role in the group’s history.

Bachar was one of the original members of The Pussycat Dolls. She played a key role in its early development before its mainstream success. The group, which began as a burlesque troupe in the 1990s, rose to global fame with hits in the mid-2000s. They quickly became one of the era’s most recognizable pop acts.

The current reunion, however, will feature only three members: Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt. They plan to release new music and embark on a 53-date global tour, the PCD Forever Tour, from June 2026.

Carmit Bachar Doesn’t Wish Any Ill Will, However

Although she would have “appreciated direct communication,” Bachar remains “proud” of the role she played. “I believe the legacy of any group is built not only by those seen on stage, but also by the collective contributions and shared vision that brought it to life.”

“My intention in sharing this is not to create division, but to honor the truth and the fans who have supported us throughout the years. Transparency and respect are values I hold deeply,” she explained.

“At this time, I am choosing to focus on my well-being and to move forward with positivity and purpose. I remain open-hearted about the future and grateful for the continued love and encouragement I receive.”

Her fans have shared in her disappointment, claiming that Carmit Bachar was always the best Pussycat Doll.

She ended her statement with some exciting news of her own. “Looking ahead, I’ll be sharing new creative projects, including upcoming music, visual work, and an exciting collaboration with a television and music industry icon… soon!”