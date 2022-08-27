Cargo Pants Dominated Runways At Copenhagen Fashion Week But With A Modern Twist

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

New York fashion week began in 1943 during World War II. Other cities followed with their own fashion weeks: Milan began in 1958, Paris in 1973, and London in 1984.

Copenhagen didn’t enter the scene until 2006, and while it might be a relative newcomer, the Danish city has made a name for itself as the edgier, cooler little sister of the bunch.

Copenhagen Fashion Week guidelines require that all designers presenting at the event adhere to 18 sustainability standards, which cover everything from human rights to banning designers who destroy unsold clothes (practiced by some brands to preserve exclusivity). Organizers have set an example for the industry by banning fur and working towards making the event zero waste.

The Nordic event has introduced to the fashion world influential brands including Ganni (check out their cute green cargoes, which are available now), Gestuz, and Holzweiler. These Scandanavian designers had something in common at the fall 2023 show: All three showcased a throwback, sometimes polarizing, wardrobe staple of yore. Remember cargo pants? Whether you loved them or hated them in your youth, these new versions are pretty cute.

The Utilitarian Pant Is Back

Why do we love cargo pants? Let us count the ways! First, there are (all the) pockets. Women’s pants have historically been stingy about offering usable pockets, but cargoes give us some functional options.

Also, they can be quite roomy. So, fair warning, if you’re a Millennial or Gen Xer who’s accustomed to skinny jeans, cargoes might take some getting used to. But next time you’re shopping, slide out of those skinnies and give them a try. You might be pleasantly surprised by how comfy cargo pants can be.

That said, the newest iteration is not as baggy nor as low-waisted as those TLC rocked in the ’90s. You can find everything from cargo joggers to relaxed-fit linen cargo pants. And if you’re really committed to a slim silhouette, you can find skinny cargoes too.

These Norma Kamali joggers are relaxed enough for a work-from-home day and cute enough for a weekend outing. They also come in camouflage if you want to take the military theme a step further.

They don’t get much more classic than these 100% cotton cargoes. And if you’re not model tall, the length on these will be just right.

Leave it to Ralph Lauren to perfectly mix denim with cargo styling. The bow belt gives these otherwise masculine pants a feminine flair.

Talk about pockets for days on these trendy cargo pants from Anthropologie. The earthy cedar color is perfect for fall, while the high rise fits just right.

