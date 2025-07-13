Cardinals Pro Bowl Legend Luis Sharpe Dead at 65, Cause of Death Revealed

Luis Sharpe, a former NFL offensive tackle and three-time Pro Bowler, died on Friday. According to sports radio host Kevin McCabe, Sharpe passed away peacefully from heart failure. He was 65.

Tameka Williams-Sharpe, the widow of Sharpe, announced his passing on Saturday through a heartfelt post on social media.

“With deep sorrow and abiding love, I share that my beloved husband, Luis Sharpe, has passed away,” she wrote, per The Arizona Republic. “His strength, love, and faith were a light to all who knew him. I am grateful for every moment we shared and for the many prayers and kindnesses extended to our family.

“Though my heart is heavy, I trust that Luis is now resting in God’s eternal peace. Please continue to keep our family lifted in prayer.”

Luis Sharpe Spent His Entire NFL Career with the Cardinals

Sharpe played 13 seasons in the league, all with the Arizona Cardinals. He was drafted in the first round by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1982.

Sharpe’s entire career was with the Cardinals, but he played for the team in three different cities. He spent his first six seasons in St. Louis before continuing for another six in Phoenix after the franchise relocated to Arizona.

Luis Sharpe, offensive lineman #67 for the Phoenix Cardinals, watched from the sideline during a game against the New York Giants on October 11, 1992, at Giants Stadium. The Cardinals lost 31-21.(Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

The final season of Sharpe’s career marked a significant moment for the Cardinals franchise, as it was the year they rebranded to become the Arizona Cardinals. Throughout his impressive career, Sharpe showcased remarkable consistency, starting in all 189 games he played.

“Throughout his lengthy and accomplished career with the Cardinals, Luis Sharpe exhibited an uncommon type of strength and toughness that made him so successful as a player,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement, per Fox News.

“Admirably, he would later demonstrate those same traits in dealing with the personal challenges he faced when his career was over. We send our deepest condolences to all of those who loved Luis, in particular his family and former teammates,” Bidwill added.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Sharpe, born in Havana and raised in Detroit, was selected as the 16th overall pick in the first round of the 1982 NFL Draft after an impressive college career at UCLA. Over his career, he started all 189 regular-season games for the Cardinals and earned Pro Bowl honors in three consecutive seasons: 1987, 1988, and 1989.