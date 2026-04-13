’80s/’90s Rock Star Undergoes Surgery, Concerts Canceled

Beloved ’80s/’90s rock band 10,000 Maniacs recently took to Instagram to deliver some bad news to fans: a longtime member needed back surgery.

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Steven E. “Steve” Gustafson, the bass guitarist for the “These Are the Days” hitmakers, is scheduled to undergo surgery this week, the band revealed. Unfortunately, this means some of their upcoming shows have been canceled.

According to the band, Gustafson “is scheduled for surgery to finally take care of some lingering back issues.” They explained that “even rock ’n’ roll has its limits. They added that his back has been asking for a little backup lately.” The band assured fans that doctors “expect a smooth recovery and will have him on track to be stage-ready by summer.”

Steven Gustafson of 10,000 Maniacs performs in 2016 (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)

“This does mean we have to cancel our April and May shows in Virginia and Florida,” the “Because the Night” band continued. “We’re already working on rescheduling those dates, and your venue will share updates as soon as they’re confirmed. We’re truly heartbroken to miss these shows.” They added they were “grateful to have a clear path forward and very thankful for your continued support.”

“We’ll be back soon (literally) and stronger than ever,” 10,000 Maniacs concluded.

10,000 Maniacs Fans Show Their Support as Bassist Prepares for Back Surgery

Of course, fans of the alternative rock band took to the comments to show their support.

“Best wishes for a speedy recovery,” one top comment read. “Wishing Steve a healthy recovery!!” another fan echoed. “Stay well, Steven! Good recovery!” a third comment read.

Meanwhile, the beloved ’80s/’90s rock band also took to social media to wish Gustafson a happy birthday before his upcoming back surgery. The bassist turned 69 on April 10.

“Help us make Steven’s day extra special,” the band wrote, sharing his graduation picture where, as he said, “The woman begged me to wear a suit coat and tie.” Their favorite photo, however, was of “Steven with 2 friends in his first band, Jim and the Jokers,” who “played at playgrounds and nursing homes in the neighborhood!”

“Happy birthday and recover soon, Steven! 🍷🎂🎈” one top fan comment read.

Indeed, here’s to a speedy recovery for Steven—we hope he’s back on the bass soon.