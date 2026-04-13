woman-accused-of-stalking-ghost-singer

Police are investigating a stalking case involving Ghost singer Tobias Forge and an alleged female stalker.

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According to Swedish outlet Aftonbladet, the woman, who is in her forties, claims to be engaged to Forge, 45. After he blocked her digital messages, she began sending registered letters to his home. She also sent him payment requests and a package containing a mobile phone.

The incidents allegedly occurred between July and October of last year. Aftonbladet reports that Forge was unsettled by the mobile phone, describing it as not appearing to be factory packaged.

“I didn’t want to keep it in my home, so I put it on the balcony before I handed it in to the police,” the Ghost singer said,

“I feel quite reserved around people trying to contact me, but over the years, I’ve had about a dozen stalkers. However, no one has done anything as invasive and downright threatening as sending a mobile phone,” Forge added.

Singer Tobias Forge and the costumed members of the Swedish rock band Ghost perform at Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany in 2025.(Photo by Jakubaszek/Redferns)



“Previously, I have had meetings with my fans in the form of record signings and the like, but I had to stop doing that because of some weird things that happened in connection with it,” the Ghost frontman continued. “The reservation is that she may have been to something like that and that I met her there, but I have not had any relationship with her.”

According to police records, the woman believes she is in a relationship with Forge, whom she claims to have first met 16 years ago. She has refused to share evidence of their communications, which she says are ongoing and frequent.

Ghost Singer Tobias Forge Opens Up About a ‘Devoted Pursuer’

Forge, the creative mastermind behind Ghost since 2006, who performs as Papa V Perpetua, also spoke out about a “devoted pursuer.”

“I’ve had devoted pursuers before, most of them are pretty harmless, but there’s something about this that’s odd,” he said. “I don’t want to make her life worse. I just want her to leave me alone and not hurt anyone else.”

Tobias Forge of Ghost, sans stage makeup, in 2022. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Forge recently announced he is taking a break from touring with Ghost to spend more time with his family.