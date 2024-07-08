Cara Delevingne Says She Got Drunk, Did Drugs at Age 8

Cara Delevingne recently admitted her struggles with alcohol began before she was even a teenager.

While speaking to The Sunday Times, Delevingne opened up about her alcoholism which she struggled with for decades. She even recalled having a drink during her aunt’s wedding when she was just eight years old.

“I got drunk that day,” Cara Delevingne explained. “I was eight, what a crazy age to get drunk.”

Delevinge, who finally stopped drinking in 2022, further admitted that she turned to alcohol and drugs in order to get through some tough times.

“I used to think drugs and alcohol helped me cope,” Cara Delevingne pointed out. “But they didn’t, they kept me sad and super depressed. I feel like I’ve got my power back and I’m not being controlled by other things.”

Noting that she now attends festivals sober, Delevingne said she how looks at those events very differently now that she’s sober. “It smelt bad,” she pointed out.

“My feet hurt and I didn’t stay up so late, but it was just as much fun. I never want my life to change in that way.”

She further recalled seeing paparazzi photos from the 2022 Burning Man Festival, which gave her a wake-up call.

“Listen, I signed up for this, this is my job,” the supermodel explained. “It’s what I do. But without that would I be sober now?”



She further pointed out that her sobriety even helped her get the role of Sally Bowles in Cabaret in London’s West End.

“I would have never been Sally Bowles in the West End, I’m super proud of that.”

Cara Delevingne Opened Up About Her 12-Step Program

For Vogue’s April 2023 cover story, Cara Delevingne opened up about deciding to do a 12-step program to tackle her alcohol struggles.

“This process obviously has its ups and downs, but I’ve started realizing so much,” she explained at the time.

“People want my story to be this after-school special where I just say, ‘Oh look, I was an addict, and now I’m sober and that’s it.’ And it’s not as simple as that. It doesn’t happen overnight.”

Cara continued by noting, “Of course I want things to be instant — I think this generation especially, we want things to happen quickly — but I’ve had to dig deeper.”

Pointing out she takes everything now day by day, moment by moment, Delevingne said she is now careful around career choices. “Work is extremely important, but work is secondary because my self-work is the most important thing.”

She went on to add that motherhood is also a goal of hers. “I’ve wanted a kid since I was 16. I want babies so bad. Back then I would not have been ready, of course—I just wanted to replace the need to look after my mom with a kid of my own.”