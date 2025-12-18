Car Crashes Into Supermarket Pinning Employee To The Register

A car crashed through a supermarket in Georgia, pinning an employee to the register. The startling incident happened in Athens on December 16 at a Kroger.

Videos by Suggest

According to CBS Atlanta, a silver Toyota crashed through the supermarket, driving through a self-checkout area. Although the vehicle caused plenty of damage to the store, it does not appear that the vehicle itself suffered much damage.

The resulting crash injured four people. Most alarming, a supermarket employee got trapped between the car and a register. The vehicle pinned them to the spot after they were caught in front of the incoming car.

Supermarket Crash

Police released a statement about the crash. However, at this time, it’s unknown what caused the supermarket crash. Police are actively investigating the incident. Authorities also declined to identify the driver.

“It is an active investigation. And the individuals who were injured are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries,” the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a statement to CBS Atlanta.

Meanwhile, a representative for the supermarket also released a statement as well.

“The safety and security of our associates and customers is our top priority,” a Kroger spokesperson said in a statement to the outlet. “Our thoughts are with those impacted and their families, and we are grateful to the first responders for their swift response.”

“I was down close to the pharmacy area where it all happened. I think I was on aisle 23. So, car came to a stop about 25 to 30 feet from where I was at,” Kroger customer Cody Johnson told local outlet 11 Alive. “I couldn’t tell what was going on and I turned the corner and I saw where the vehicle had entered through that glass window there next to the pharmacy. It kind of took out all of the self-checkout aisles.”

According to Johnson, the Kroger employee was pinned by a car to a self-checkout register. However, it appears they survived the incident.