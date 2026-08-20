Candid Update on Nicole Kidman’s Life Following Keith Urban Divorce

Nicole Kidman is sharing rare insights about her life since divorcing Keith Urban earlier this year.

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The actress is on the cover of British Vogue’s September issue, and for the feature, she gives readers a look into her current life. While she keeps the details close, she says she’s still processing.

“I don’t overthink things and I’m probably not that analytical. I’m far more feeling-centred and I lead with my heart,” she admits. “That’s just who I am. I don’t overthink things and I’m probably not that analytical. I’m far more feeling-centred and I lead with my heart.”

This year hasn’t been easy for her, and she admits that. “But at the same time I’m like, ‘OK, I didn’t expect this. I had a different view of what my life was going to be, but this is what it is now.’ You make all these plans and you have all these ideas of what it’s all going to be like and then it’s… not. You adapt. The future, it’s completely unknown to me right now.”

She also admits that there was a time when she was “very fearful and deeply vulnerable.” But she’s choosing to “go forward with an enormous amount of hope.”

Kidman credits the “older women” in her life who taught her that sometimes you “just got to take it on the chin.” It helps her keep things in perspective when life takes its turns.

“Instead of going, ‘Well that’s not fair or it’s unjust,’ you go, ‘Well, yes, actually it isn’t fair. Because things are not fair,’” she says.

Despite this being her second high-profile divorce in her decades long career, she swears it’s new every time. This time though, she has her two daughters, 18-year-old Sunday and 15-year-old Faith.

“These kids now, that’s what we drop everything for,” she says. And they know they’ve “got people who love you, who are going to hold your hand and get through it.”

(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Kidman even spoke about her 10 year marriage to Tom Cruise.

“Yeah, I got married so young,” she says of the relationship. “Suddenly I was 22, 23 years old and I had this huge movie star husband. But it just seemed completely natural. We just fell madly in love and it was that simple.”

“We just fell madly in love and it was that simple. I remember people saying to me, ‘OK, well this is really going to affect your career.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t care. I’m in love. I want to be married.’ And then I was his ‘wife’ and they were like, ‘See, we told you.’ I’m like, ‘So what? I wasn’t meant to marry the man I love? Of course I’ll throw my career away. I don’t care.’”