Camilla Parker Bowles Sent ‘Mafia Thug’ Note To Princess Diana Before Wedding To Prince Charles

Lately, there’s been plenty of royal drama due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the royal family. However, even in the past, the royal family has been wrapped in controversy. According to a new report, Camilla Parker Bowles sent Princess Diana a subtly cruel note as a jab on the eve of her wedding to Prince Charles.

What Did Camilla Parker Bowles Say To Princess Diana?

Writer and broadcaster Bidisha Mamata revealed the shocking royal drama in footage from CNN’s new series, Diana. Mamata described Bowles’s action, which occurred after she found out about Princess Diana’s and the Prince Of Wales’ engagement, as “unbelievable.”

In the series, Matama explained, “Camilla Parker Bowles left Diana a note saying, ‘Such exciting news. Love to see the engagement ring.'” At first, the note appears harmless and even congratulatory. However, Mamata claimed there was more going on behind the scenes.

According to the writer, Bowles’s note was a real “power move,” and she even compared it to Regina George’s tactics from the 2004 film Mean Girls. “That’s like a real mafia thug move. That’s so Mean Girls it’s unbelievable,” Mamata told CNN. Other people close to the royal family agreed with Mamata.

For example, former royal correspondent Jennie Bond remarked the note was devilish and proved that Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage had issues from the very start. “In Diana’s own words, she told me any marriage Prince Charles might have made could never be as strong as the relationship he had with Camilla. And that’s what she was battling with from the outset,” Bond said.

Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles’ Relationship

The reason Bowles’ note to Princess Diana was a “power move” is that she had an extensive history with Prince Charles. Bowles and Prince Charles initially met in 1970 at a polo match at Windsor Great Park. After their first meeting, the two immediately hit it off. However, their romance was cut short because Prince Charles had to leave to serve in the Royal Navy for eight months. While Prince Charles was away, Bowles became engaged to someone else.

Even as Prince Charles and Princess Diana began their relationship, Bowles and Charles maintained a close friendship. In fact, a little too close, as Prince Charles and Bowles reportedly started an affair in 1986. Eventually, Princess Diana and Prince Charles divorced in 1992 after several years of marital troubles. Then, 35 years after they initially met, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles announced their engagement. So, while Bowles may have been a little jealous of Princess Diana, she ultimately had the opportunity to marry the man she always wanted.