Camila Cabello Makes Out With Billionaire Beau in Steamy Pool Pics

Camila Cabello seemingly confirmed her new romance with billionaire Henry Junior Chalhoub. She did so during a steamy make out session in a St. Barts pool over the weekend.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple was spotted on a getaway when they publicly displayed their relationship. Rumors started circulating about the singer’s relationship status when she was spotted with the businessman at an Elie Saab fashion show afterparty in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in late November.

Cabello was previously romantically linked to celebrities such as Austin Mahone, Louis Tomlinson, and Michael Clifford. Her most well-known relationship was with Shawn Mendes. The former couple was together from 2019 until 2021. Although they rekindled their romance in 2023, it was short-lived.

Chalhoub previously dated former Victoria’s Secret Angel Joan Smalls in 2021. His family owns Chaloud Group, which reportedly operates 280 fashion and cosmetic lines throughout the Middle East. Among the brands are Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Michael Kors.

Along with conducting business, Chalhoub has also done some modeling in the past.

Camila Cabello Previously Revealed Why She Won’t Get Back Together With Shawn Mendes Again

During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March 2024, Cabello declared she would never get back together with Mendes.

While speaking about her former relationships, Cabello admitted her “impulsive” qualities led her to reach out to her exes, including Mendes.

“I, personally, I think it’s known, I’m a fan,” Cabello said. She pointed out why she finds it “helpful” to rekindle romances with her exes.

“I’m kind of impulsive in that way, I would say,” she said. “If I feel it, I say it, and I’m not really good at not doing that. Because the worst place for it to live is my mind, and then I’m like Ryan Gosling in The Notebook building a house for this person. I would rather say it and see what happens, and then wake up the next day and find out that it’s been heavily documented.”

Cabello further shared why she and Mendes ended things once and for all.

“You’re just kind of like, it’s not a fit, it doesn’t feel right,” she shared. “And I think, luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that. It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right and we don’t need to try so hard to make it work. It’s all good.’”

Despite things not working out between her and Mendes, the singer had nothing but praise for her ex.

“I will always care about him and love him. He’s such a good person, and I’m lucky,” she said. “Because some people have exes that are awful, and he is not. He’s a really kind, good person.”