These Calvin Klein Bags Are Up To 61% Off In Amazon’s Early Memorial Day Sale

Memorial Day is fast approaching, but at Amazon, it’s already here. The site is currently featuring numerous holiday sales on clothing and accessories for the whole family. But what really caught my eye was an absolute killer deal on Calvin Klein handbags.

As a lover of all things thrifted and frugal, I rarely splurge on designer items. I’ll pay for a cheap knock-off before I cough up the cash for the real deal. But thanks to this incredible Memorial Day sale, I don’t have to worry about finding a realistic dupe.

These authentic, genuine leather bags are normally in the hundreds-of-dollars range. But right now, you can snag a designer bag for up to 61% off. Does it get better than designer looks at over half-off? I didn’t think so.

Fern Top Handle Crossbody

Up to 50% Off List Price

(Calvin Klein)

This Fern Top Handle Crossbody is currently at its lowest price in 30 days, up to 50% off its original price. The genuine leather bag measures 9.25 x 7.25”, making it small enough to be portable while still having ample storage space.

(Left to right: Black Python, Fawn Croco, Poppy, and Black & Gold/Calvin Klein)

The Fern Top Handle Crossbody is especially great for those who like multiple purse styles. Use the 4” top handle for a more traditional purse, or turn it into a crossbody with a roomy, removable 23” strap. Multiple internal and external pockets make keeping your essentials organized a breeze, and the magnetic flaps keep your bag sleek and easy to open.

Frankie Shoulder Bag

Up to 58% Off List Price

(Calvin Klein)

For those who prefer no-frills handbags, the Frankie Shoulder Bag is an ideal option. And at up to 58% off the list price, it’s practically a steal. The Frankie is made with high-quality vegan leather and measures about 13” across at its widest point.

(Left to right: Black Quilted Grid, Almond/Taupe/Vintage Blue Quilted Grid, Black/Silver, and Fawn/Calvin Klein)

Despite how roomy this purse is, its timeless silhouette keeps it sleek and comfortable under your arm. Moreover, the four available colors seamlessly blend into any outfit for maximum versatility. Opt for classic black quilted, or throw it back to vintage-CK days with an almond and vintage blue logo grid.

Fern Triple Compartment Satchel

Up to 61% Off List Price

(Calvin Klein)

If you’re like me and carry your entire life in your purse, then the Fern Triple Compartment Satchel is the only bag up to the task. Luckily, it’s also the best Calvin Klein Memorial Day deal by far, available for up to 61% off of the original $300+ price tag.

(Left to right: Poppy, Black/Gold, Fawn Croco/Calvin Klein)

Like the Fern Top Handle Crossbody, this CK classic is made with high-quality, imported leather. Unlike the other bags on this list, the roomy satchel has two zip compartments and two slip compartments. It’s large enough to fit an iPad and comfortable enough to wear all day (with or without the removable crossbody strap).

This must-have wardrobe staple is available in four eye-catching designs, but only the black/gold, fawn croco, and poppy are a part of the Memorial Day sale. This bag won’t retail for less than half of its original price forever, so be sure to snag yours soon.

