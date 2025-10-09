calvin-harris-removes-miley-cyrus-from-new-song

Calvin Harris has sparked feud rumors after removing Miley Cyrus from his new single “Ocean,” ending the long-teased collaboration.

The Scottish DJ removed Cyrus’ vocals from the song, which was initially previewed in 2023, and released a new version of the song featuring Jessie Reyez on TikTok.

“We were dancing, we were wild in the ocean / Love the way you lay me down and break me open,” Reyez sings in the updated version.

Fans naturally (and understandably) questioned the move, with some even stating they preferred Cyrus’ version. Harris responded to the criticism with, “Tell [Miley].”

When asked by a fan to release the Miley Cyrus version, Calvin Harris replied, “Not possible.”

However, when numerous fans questioned him about whether he was feuding with Cyrus, Harris answered, “Absolutely not!!”

He then complimented Cyrus by declaring, “She has an amazing voice.”

Calvin Harris May Not Be Feuding With Miley Cyrus, But He Does Have a Legal Situation With His Former Financial Advisor

Although he’s not publicly feuding with former collaborator Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris is dealing with a legal battle over a Hollywood real estate “boondoggle.”

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Harris accused his former financial advisor, Thomas St. John, of stealing $22.5 million for the “boondoggle.” St. Thomas had worked for Harris from 2012 to 2025.

Harris claims that St. John and his co-conspirators “systemically” took advantage of him by creating a real estate development project called “CMNTY Culture Campus,” which was a 460,000 square foot development located in the “heart” of Hollywood. The development was for musicians, recording engineers, entertainers, and creatives. It was also to have recording studios, artists’ lounges, and more.

Although the project was first started in 2021, St. John was running low on cash by 2023. He reached out to Harris to help pay for the project.

However, the court document stated St. John “did not reveal his true intentions” about the project to Harris. He also didn’t provide the DJ with any information about the investment.

Harris invested at least $22.5 million into the project. However, in 2024, the project was shifted to create “residential housing.” This was due to the “shifting marketing dynamics.”

Sasha Frid, St. John’s attorney, shared in a statement to PEOPLE that Harris is among the “several investors” in the new real estate project. Frid noted that Harris “actively pursued this development opportunity.”

“Unhappy with the pace of the project, he chose to pursue private arbitration to assert his discontent,” Frid said. “It’s no secret that due to interest rates and other market factors real estate projects are taking longer to build. But the development is very much viable and expected to have a $900+ million valuation when completed. Mr. St. John denies any wrongdoing.”