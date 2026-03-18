‘Call Me Maybe’ Singer Carly Rae Jepsen Welcomes Her 1st Child, Shares Sweet Photo

“Call Me Maybe” singer Carly Rae Jepsen welcomed her first baby earlier this month, sharing the news with fans on social media.

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The 40-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on March 17 to share the first glimpse of the newborn she shares with husband Cole M.G.N.

In a sweet mirror selfie with the new baby, Jepsen wrote, “Last 2 weeks have been the best of my life. Welcome to the world, little one.” The singer is keeping the baby’s name and sex under wraps for now… so we’ll just have to call them, “maybe”?

Image via Instagram / Carly Rae Jepsen

Jepsen announced her pregnancy in November 2025. She shared black-and-white photos of her and her husband embracing on their bed, revealing her baby bump.

She simply captioned the post, “Oh hi baby,” adding a red heart emoji.

Carly Rae Jepsen Revealed Her Pregnancy Just Weeks After Getting Married

Just weeks before the pregnancy reveal, the “Cut to the Feeling” singer married Cole M.G.N. (full name Cole Marsden Greif-Neill) at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City on October 4. The intimate ceremony was held in the hotel’s Bard Room with 100 guests in attendance.

Jepsen and the music producer got engaged in 2024, announcing the news on Instagram that September. Sharing a series of photos of the couple, she wrote, “Very engaged over here [ring emoji, heart emoji].”

The singer-songwriter’s Instagram post included sweet photos of the couple embracing and enjoying nature. One shot showed a close-up of her engagement ring, which features a dark gemstone set on a gold band.

Jepsen met her husband during a 2021 songwriting session, and they began dating the following year. Cole appeared in the music video for her 2022 song “Beach House,” a shoot Jepsen later revealed was one of their first dates.

“Talk about a first date,” she joked on Instagram on Feb. 14. “Early in our relationship, I had Cole come play a guy who rejects me in a music video. Beach House is basically a song about dating apps being a pit of disappointment. so you can kinda see where I was at. But apparently, someone making a sweet fool of themselves is my love language.”