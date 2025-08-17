California Inmate Accused Of Assaulting Alleged Child Killer, Gets Public Donations

A California inmate, 36-year-old Anita Doron, allegedly assaulted Graciela Bustamante, the woman accused of torturing and killing her 8-year-old stepdaughter, Genesis Mata. Reportedly, the public is showing their support for Doran’s actions by sending her money.

As reported by KBAK, citing the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on August 8. Inside Lerdo Jail, located outside the city of Bakersfield, Doron allegedly attacked Bustamante, fully aware of the allegations against her.

Doron allegedly told the outlet that she would “definitely do this again.”

“When you’re faced with someone that’s gross and has no remorse, you kind of don’t want to deal with it because you don’t want to take it to where you want to take it,” Doron said.

Doron pleaded no contest to reckless evading a police officer and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She and her fellow inmates, as per KBAK, are fully aware of Bustamante’s alleged actions. To her, this felt personal, as she reportedly has a similarly-aged cousin named Genesis.

“There was another woman that she was talking to about her case, but I mean, no one really wanted to deal with her,” Doron added. “Some of the girls had seen her not taking it too seriously.”

According to Doron, Bustamante was “laughing and giggling” after coming back from a court date. The alleged child killer was reportedly hospitalized but is now back in Lerdo Jail.

Alleged Child Murderers

Ray Mata Jr., 31, and Graciela Bustamante, 27, are accused of torturing Genesis Mata to death.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by KBAK alleged that Mata, the girl’s biological father, and Bustamente tortured Genesis throughout several days by pouring scalding hot water on the 8-year-old. In turn, Genesis suffered severe burns that ripped her skin, according to the document.

A responding officer allegedly found Genesis in a motel bathtub on August 2 with multiple physical injuries, such as burns and scarring. According to the police, Genesis’s body allegedly seemed as if she had been whipped multiple times, exposing her flesh.

Further abuse has been alleged, and Mata and Bustamante have pointed the finger at each other, as per the affidavit. They are both charged with first-degree murder, wilful cruelty to a child, and torture.

Following the alleged assault, the public have shown their support for Doron’s actions in a very straightforward manner. As per KGET, her bank account received so much money from donations that the system blocked further payments.

“I’m surprised, thank you. I’m very surprised,” Anita Doron said, after learning of the donations.