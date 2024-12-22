California Father Accused of Beheading 1-Year-Old Son Days Before Christmas

A California father is behind bars after being accused of beheading his 1-year-old son just days before Christmas.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office revealed in a statement that the tragic incident happened on Friday, Dec. 20. Deputies were called to a residence on the 75000 block of Versailles Way in North Sacramento County at approximately 4:15 a.m. local time for a family disturbance.

When the deputies arrived, they made contact with a female who stated that her husband, 28-year-old Andrey Demskiy, assaulted her and her mother. The female’s mother was transported to a nearby hospital for her non-life-threatening injuries.

As the deputies tried to make contact with Demskiy, he refused to answer the residence’s front door and surrender peacefully. The law enforcement officers were then made aware that there was a one-year-old male child inside the house with Demskiy. The father had possibly injured the child after throwing him.

“Fearing for the child’s safety, Deputies forced entry into the residence and attempted to detain Demskiy, who was uncooperative and became physically resistive,” the statement continued.

While Demskiy was put into custody, the deputies discovered a severed child’s head in the bedroom where Demskiy was detained. The sheriff’s Child Abuse Bureau Detectives, who handle murder investigations involving children, arrived on the scene with crime scene investigators.

“Detectives determined that Demskiy was initially involved in a domestic violence incident with his wife and mother-in-law when they both exited the residence and waited for Deputies,” law enforcement officers further revealed. “Once they exited the residence, Demskiy used a knife to behead and murder his one-year-old son.”

Detectives arrested Demskiy and booked him into the Sacramento County Main Jail. He will remain in custody without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 24.

A GoFundMe Was Launched For the Family of 1-Year-Old California Boy

Following the devastating incident in North Sacramento County, a GoFundMe was launched for the family of the 1-year-old victim.

The child, who was identified as Micah Demskiy, was described as a sweet little boy with a kind and joyful soul, who loved all people and dogs.

“His kind heart and beautiful smile warmed the hearts of everyone he came in contact with,” the GoFundMe read. “He loved his family and especially his mama. He loved being with family, going to the park, and singing hymns with his family.”

Originally seeking $25,000, the GoFundMe has raised more than $62,600 from 675 donations.