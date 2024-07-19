Richard Simmons’s Death Involved No Foul Play, per Sources

Sources have revealed there was no foul play involved in the death of Richard Simmons.

According to PEOPLE, a law enforcement personnel who has knowledge of the investigation confirmed Simmons’s death was not a result of foul play.

“The LAPD are not pursuing the investigation as if foul play was involved at this point,” the source told PEOPLE.

Apparently, Simmons fell in his bathroom on his birthday — the night before he was found dead. At the time, his housekeeper encouraged him to seek medical attention. However, despite claiming he felt dizzy, he brushed it off and went to sleep, TMZ reported.

The next morning, his housekeeper found him lying unresponsive next to his bed.

Richard Simmons’s Death Confirmed No Foul Play

LAFD Captain Erik Scott told Entertainment Tonight that “the LAFD responded to a Suspected Death Incident at the 1300 block of N Belfast Drive” early Saturday morning, July 13.

“Upon arrival, one rescue ambulance discovered a 76-year-old male who was pronounced deceased on-scene by firefighter/paramedics due to apparent natural causes. As a result, no hospital transport was necessary,” Scott stated.

Many questioned whether Simmons’s death was an accident or involved a third party. Police pursued an investigation and determined it was not a result of foul play, but rather of “apparent natural causes.”

According to DailyMail.com, “Simmons’ preliminary cause of death was revealed Monday by the Los Angeles Fire Department after it was confirmed police were investigating the matter.”

Simmons’s brother Lenny shared a statement regarding his death.

“I don’t want people to be sad about my brother,” he told PEOPLE. “I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help.”

“So don’t be sad,” Lenny continued. “Celebrate his life.”