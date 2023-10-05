Caitlyn Jenner Reveals The Reason Why She ‘Never’ Talks To Kris Jenner Anymore

Caitlyn Jenner, 73, hasn’t shied away from sharing the status of her and her ex-wife, Kris Jenner, 67, relationship.

During an exclusive interview on the UK talk show This Morning, Caitlyn called the current state of her current relationship with Kris, “sad.”

Caitlyn initially gushed about her ex-wife in the interview, saying “We hit it off from day one,” and her past relationship with Kris was, “love at first sight.”

The I Am Cait star continued, “I was totally impressed with her and how she lived her life — she had four kids, I had four kids… and we got married five and a half months later. It was very quick.”

Nowadays, though, the athlete’s relationship with Kris has drastically changed. “Kris, I really never talk to anymore,” she explained. “If there’s any communication, Sophia Hutchins is my manager, and she kind of runs the show.”

Further in the interview, one host asked Caitlyn about her relationship with her children.

“The Kardashian side, you know—when you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer with some than you are to others,” Caitlyn said.

She continued, “I certainly see them. We do this and that. I’m much closer to the Jenner side, with Brandon and Brody and my son Burt—my daughter Casey.”

“But … Kris I really don’t have any more contact with,” Caitlyn added, “It’s kind of sad because we went through a lot.”

David X Prutting / BFA / Shutterstock

Caitlyn was married to Kris for 22 years from 1991 to 2015 before coming out as transgender. They had two kids together, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, before ultimately divorcing.

The interview comes before Caitlyn’s upcoming Sky documentary, House of Kardashian. According to TooFab, the star felt compelled to share her experience with the powerhouse Kar-Jenner clan on the doc.

“I wanted to do it, just to say, first of all, how much I love my kids, and how proud I am of them and what they’ve been able to accomplish in their life,” Caitlyn explained. “It is an absolutely amazing story of accomplishment.”

The ex-couple’s relationship has gone downhill post-divorce. According to teasers of the documentary, the relationship won’t be rekindled anytime soon.