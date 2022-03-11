Caitlyn Jenner Weighs In On Not Being Part Of ‘The Kardashians’ On Hulu

The Kardashian clan is getting ready to launch their new reality show on Hulu, but there’s one familiar face that will not be appearing on the show. Caitlyn Jenner has confirmed that she will not be a part of The Kardashians.

Jenner Calls The Show ‘One Of The Highlights Of My Life’

Variety confirmed that Jenner will not be participating in the Hulu series, but there’s no bad blood between her and the rest of the family. “​​I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life,” Jenner tweeted.

I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family. https://t.co/NDd2jJaQQE — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 11, 2022

“To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible,” she continued. “Happy that it continues for my family.” It seems like Jenner simply wants to step away from the scrutiny that a reality TV show can bring. She isn’t the only person passing on the new show; Rob Kardashian and Scott Disick will not be appearing either.

The Kardashians’ Rise To Reality TV Fame

The Kardashians are no stranger to cameras. The family’s hit reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, premiered in 2007. The show made Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian household names, along with their brother Rob, mother Kris, step-parent Caitlyn, and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

As KUWTK went on, Jenner got less screen time as she pursued her own projects. She made appearances in shows like Transparent and The Masked Singer and even ran for governor of California in 2021.

In September of 2020, the family announced that they would be ending their show after two decades of reigning supreme. Just three months later, the Kardashians signed a multi-year deal to “create global content” for Hulu. The 20th, and final, season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians concluded in June of 2021.

Their New Hulu Series

So, what can fans expect from The Kardashians? From the footage shown in a trailer for the show, it seems like viewers will get a now-familiar inside look into the lives of the Kardashians.

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives,” a synopsis of the show reads. “Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

While Jenner won’t be part of the Kardashians’ reality show episodes going forward, it’s clear that she still has love for her family and the show that made them all famous.

More News From Suggest

Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Has A New Adorable Pet, But What’s That In The Background?

Rob Kardashian Blasted On Social Media For Past ‘Race War’ Joke About His Biracial Daughter

Inside Kim Kardashian’s Toxic First Marriage To Damon Thomas