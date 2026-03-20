cable-news-host-pregnant-with-her-1st-child

CNN host Jessica Dean is expecting her first child with husband Alex Katz, announcing the news while showing off her growing baby bump.

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“If I’m being honest, it hasn’t really felt real until…now,” the 41-year-old gushed to PEOPLE. “Telling our friends and family was very sweet. Funny enough, I think I would have waited until it was almost too late to tell everyone while Alex was bursting at the seams from the day we found out.”

Dean then humble-bragged about how easy being pregnant has been so far.

“I’ve been extremely lucky and have felt relatively good so far,” she added. “The sickest I remember being was around six weeks. I filled in on the morning edition of CNN News Central, which airs from 7-10 a.m., so I woke up very early that day.”

Dean also told the outlet she ate every snack she could find during commercial breaks to curb the waves of nausea.

“I’ve been very into fruit — at the beginning, I remember eating an apple and thinking this is the greatest apple, the most perfect thing I’ve ever tasted,” she recalled. “I’m pretty sure it was just an average apple, but something about pregnancy has made all fruit perfect to me.”

Jessica Dean and husband Alex Katz attends Puck & The French Embassy’s First Amendment Gala in Washington, DC earlier this month. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Puck)

The CNN host also revealed the upcoming baby would be a boy… and ther her husband picked the name.

“We have the name,” she told PEOPLE. “Alex actually came up with it before I was pregnant, and the more we talked about it, the more it felt like we can’t name this child anything else; this is it.”

CNN News Host Takes to Social Media to Confirm She’s Pregnant

Meanwhile, Dean, who hosts CNN Newsroom, also took to Instagram to share the big baby news. In the image, she shared the PEOPLE headline and the outlet’s image of Dean sporting her modest baby bump.

Of course, avid cable watchers jumped to the comments to gush over the joyful news.

“What amazing news!!! I’m so beyond thrilled for you, Jess,” one top comment read. “Congratulations, Jessica! You will be a great mommy!” a second fan added. Congrats, Jessica! You look amazing,” a third fan chimed in.

Speaking of which, mothers-to-be curious about how Dean, who is expecting in June, is staying in shape despite her pregnancy are in luck.

“I’ve been focused on staying active — being in New York City, I’m walking every day, and I’m still doing the Tracy Anderson Method with some modifications. That movement helps me keep sane and feeling like myself,” she told PEOPLE about her fit maternity figure.