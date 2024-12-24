Cable Car Ride Collapses at Christmas Fairground in Shocking Video

A Christmas festival in Acapulco, Mexico, was the site of a scary accident this week, when one of the fair rides collapsed, leaving several injured.

Social media videos captured the reaction of onlookers as the central pylon of a cable car-style ride slowly fell to the ground, bringing multiple occupied cars down with it.

As least two of the injured were admitted to the hospital, while other attendees who suffered from shock or other minor injuries were treated at the scene.

Local officials are currently working to determine the cause of the collapse. Per The Sun, they are also urging the public to stay calm, assuring that new safety measures are being put in place to prevent similar accidents in the future.

The fair is suspended until further notice.

Acapulco residents have not had an easy year. The city was devastated by Hurricane Otis in October 2024, and then again by Hurricane John in September 2024. 15 people were declared dead in the aftermath of Hurricane John, and many houses ansd hotels suffered catastrophic damage.

“It was terrible, we had to grab what little we had and get out,” resident Yahaira García Marín told the Associated Press.

Debris from Hurricane Otis on a beach in Acapulco. (Cesar Rodriguez/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Violence is also a major concern in Acapulco, with five dismembered bodies found scattered on a street in May 2024. One week later, the bodies of four men and two women were found strangled, with their hands tied behind their backs, dumped in a pile on the street.

Then, in June, nine people were injured by an explosion in the town’s main square in June 2024.