Hate Eating Kale? This Tasty Alternative Is Super Nutritious And Way Yummier

Kale exploded onto the scene years ago as a highly nutritious superfood. The dark leafy green is actually one of the most nutrient-dense foods available, boasting high levels of vitamins A, K, and C along with significant amounts of calcium, potassium, and vitamin B6.

Unfortunately, it’s not always the most appealing. The dry, tough leaves can be an offputting texture to some, while the strong, slightly bitter flavor can be a turn-off for others.

Whether you’ve always considered kale nothing more than plate garnish or simply had one too many kale salads, there is another vegetable in the same family as kale that is practically just as nutritious, and luckily tastes a whole lot better.

What’s this magical vegetable you ask? It’s cabbage!

While it’s not the sexiest veggie out there and may evoke thoughts of bland stews or boring slaws, cabbage can actually be quite versatile and tasty if prepared correctly. But first, let’s take a quick look at its nutritional profile.

While cabbage might look similar to lettuce, it’s actually a cruciferous vegetable like bok choy, broccoli, radishes, and kale

This low-calorie vegetable boasts significant nutrition, including a high percentage of vitamins K and C. It’s also a good source of fiber and vitamin B6, the former of which can help better with satiety than kale. Compared to kale, cabbage may not be as nutrient-packed, but the difference is negligible.

For some fun ways to prepare cabbage, you can try this updated spin on a classic slaw that features red cabbage paired with tangy Granny Smith apples, red onions, and a creamy dijon dressing.

My family has a delicious citrus slaw concoction that doesn’t really have a recipe. It’s thrown together, but it always includes thinly sliced red cabbage, carrots, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, olive oil, and salt and pepper. This slaw is great on BBQ sandwiches, as a side dish, or on tacos.

If slaw isn’t your cup of tea, cabbage can easily be incorporated into a number of dishes. Add some chopped cabbage to salads, stir-frys, or soups. Sautee with a little lemon juice, red pepper flakes, and olive oil for a tasty side dish. Bake a traditional stuffed cabbage filled with ground beef and rice, or try a traditional Polish dish called haluski which features egg noodles, bacon, and green cabbage.

Like many vegetables, with a little creativity and experimentation, you’re sure to find a tasty way to incorporate more cabbage into your daily diet. Especially if it means giving kale a rest.

