bus-driver-fatally-shoots-2-passengers-during-mid-ride-argument

Two people are dead after a bus driver allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire during a mid-ride argument over the weekend.

According to ABC News, the tragic incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Mar. 30, when a Miami-Dade Transit bus driver was involved in a confrontation with two male passengers. During the argument, the bus driver pulled out a weapon and opened fire, fatally shooting both passengers.

Both men were taken to nearby HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition, but died hours later.

A Witness Revealed More Details About the Mid-Ride Confrontation Between the Bus Driver and Passengers

A witness on the bus at the time of the incident revealed to Local 10 News that the mid-ride confrontation occurred when the bus driver refused to let a man on the bus with a stolen bike.

The witness stated that the would-be passenger made threats and had reached into a bag. That was when the bus driver pulled out his own gun and fired six shots. The upset passenger, as well as another man, were hit.

The witness stated that they were not involved in the confrontation and were sitting in their own seat at the time of the incident. They also noted that the second man was likely hit by a stray bullet.

Law enforcement confirmed officers detained the bus driver while they conducted their investigation into the shooting. It remains unclear if he will face any charges.

However, law enforcement did not reveal if the passengers were armed with any weapons of their own during the confrontation. A Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works spokeswoman confirmed, “Drivers are not allowed to be armed.”

