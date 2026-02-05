bus-crashes-into-light-pole-on-live-tv-during-winter-weather-report

A bus gave a live demonstration of why driving in severe winter weather is a bad idea… crashing into a light pole right in the middle of a live weather report.

The harrowing footage was shared by Danielle Breezy, the Emmy-nominated and CBM-sealed Chief Meteorologist at Nashville’s WKRN-TV News 2, whose name is almost too perfect for her job.

The video, shot on Jan. 24 during the height of the winter storm that pummeled much of the U.S., shows a WeGo bus from Nashville’s public transit system doing its best impression of a hockey puck. Skidding on the icy interstate, it was presumably trying to avoid two other vehicles before it ultimately lost the battle against physics.

The bus eventually skids into the embankment, finally coming to a halt by using a light pole as a convenient brake. After a tense moment of reflection, the pole decides it’s had enough and comes crashing down. Thankfully, it chose to fall away from the bus and the two other parked vehicles.

Despite the wild footage, no one seems to have been hurt.

“This just happened on live tv! A WeGo bus crashes into a light post,” Breezy wrote alongside the footage. “This is why we are telling you to stay off the roads, friends! Roads are slick,” she added.

Meanwhile, in Breezy’s Instagram post of the footage, the comments were filled with amazed (and sometimes bemused) onlookers.

“Stay off the roads, what do people not understand?” one incredulous news watcher wrote. “The mayor said public transportation was the safest way this morning,” a second viewer claimed. “Going too fast and couldn’t stop,” a third armchair expert wrote.

“There goes someone’s power lines,” another annoyed onlooker added.

Indeed, middle Tennessee has struggled to restore power in the aftermath of the severe winter storm.

Fallen trees and power lines block an icy Nashville road following the winter storm. Power grids now face extreme demand and blackout risks across the South and Mid-Atlantic. (Photo by Kate Dearman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

As of this writing, nearly 5,000 homes remain without power.