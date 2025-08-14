Buffalo Wild Wings Server Under Fire For Following Teen To Bathroom

A high school student is seeking justice after a server from Buffalo Wild Wings followed her into the bathroom. According to NBC News, Minnesota native Gerika Mudra alleged a server followed her into the women’s washroom, demanding she “prove” she was a girl.

Minnesota Teen Files Discrimination Charge Against Buffalo Wild Wings Server

Gender Justice filed a discrimination charge on Tuesday, August 12, concerning the incident. The 18-year-old was dining at the Owatonna location in April with a friend. When Mudra went into the women’s bathroom, a server followed, banging on the stall door.

They allegedly demanded Mudra “prove” to be a girl, blocking the exit. This went on until Mudra unzipped her hoodie to show she had breasts. The server finally let her pass, but it left a mark on Mudra.

“What happened to Gerika Mudra was not just wrong, it was unlawful,” said senior staff attorney Sara Jane Baldwin. “Minnesota law protects people from exactly this kind of discrimination in public spaces. No one should be harassed, humiliated, or forced to prove themselves just to use the bathroom.”

Mudra had experienced similar situations before as a biracial lesbian. But not conforming to what society believes women should dress and look like has never made her feel this unsafe before.

“This kind of gender policing is, unfortunately, nothing new,” said Megan Peterson, executive director at Gender Justice. “And yet, in our current climate we have to ask: What if Gerika had been a trans person? Would this story have ended differently? That’s the terrifying reality too many trans people live with every day.”

Server’s Harassment In Bathroom Made Teen “Very Uncomfortable”

The teenager described to NBC News how bad the situation was. “She made me feel very uncomfortable,” said Mudra. “After that, I just don’t like going in public bathrooms. I just hold it in. … I want to be able to use the bathroom in peace.”

Gender Justice had filed the charge with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The organization argued that the server’s actions violated the state’s Human Rights Act. It declares that businesses must protect customers from harassment and discrimination based on race, gender identity, sexual orientation, and more.

“What happened to Gerika is exactly the kind of harm our laws are meant to prevent, and it’s time businesses take those responsibilities seriously,” said Baldwin.

Mudra’s stepmother, Shauna Otterness, also chimed in on the situation. “We know Gerika was targeted because of how she looks,” said the stepmom.

“She didn’t do anything wrong. She just didn’t fit what that server thought a girl should look like. I was shocked and heartbroken by how many people shared similar stories after I posted about it online. This shouldn’t be normal. We can do better, and we have to.”