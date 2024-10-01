Brutal Brawls Break Out at Falcons-Saints Game, Fan Stomps on Another’s Head in Shocking Video

Multiple brutal brawls broke out in the stands during the Falcons-Saints game on Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

During one of the Falcons-Saints brawls, a fan in a Falcons jersey was seen kicking and stomping on the head of another man before a female fan pulled him away from continuing his assault on the injured fan. The terrifying ordeal was caught on video and posted on X (formerly Twitter).



Although it remains unclear exactly when the incident happened during the game a second video posted on social media showed the brawl happened in or around Section 321.

The second video, which was posted on Instagram, picks up on the brawls between the Falcons-Saints fans. A man in a black shirt and jeans is seen pinning a man in a white Falcons jersey down. All of a sudden a Falcons fan in a red jersey attempts to break up the fight as the white Falcons jersey tries to take another swing at the fan in the black shirt.

A female fan then jumped into the brawl to stop the men from fighting.

No arrest have been reported.

Tension at NFL games is becoming more frequent. Last month, a brawl broke out during the Charges’ home opener against the Oakland Raiders. The fight occurred just outside the SoFi Stadium near one of the parking lots. While one fan did attempt to break up the fight, he was quickly hit in the face by a female Raiders fan.

Multiple Arrests Were Made After Bloody Cardinals Fan Brawl

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that three people were arrested after a bloody brawl during the Cardinals-Commanders game at State Farm Stadium over the weekend.

Like every other brawl, this one was caught on video and posted on social media. Multiple fans were seen exchanging blows while in the upper deck stands. Eventually, law enforcement was able to wrestle one fan to the ground. He was placed in handcuffs as the fan he was fighting took off.

A spokesperson from the Arizona Department of Public Safety told the media outlet the brawl started after two women pushed each other. “One female fell down,” the rep said. “A male friend ran after the suspect … brushing by other males before a fight ensued.”

The spokesperson further revealed that three men were arrested during the incident and were charged with misdemeanor assault.

No further details about the brawl have been revealed.