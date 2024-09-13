bloody-brawl-breaks-out-between-raiders-and-chargers-fans-at-sofi-stadium

The NFL regular season officially kicked off last week. But some fans are already in midseason form.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers kicked off the season opener at SoFi stadium. And some fans decided that they wanted to be more than spectators.

Raiders & Chargers Friends Brawl At Season Opener

Some fans decided to duke it out after the game. And the brawl ended in bloodshed.

” [The brawl] happened just outside of SoFi Stadium near one of the parking lots … when a fan in a Divine Deablo jersey got thrown to the ground by a Chargers supporter rocking some Derwin James threads,” TMZ wrote.

“One fan tried to step in to break things up. But he was quickly hit in the face by not just the Raiders fan — but a woman too.

Eventually, the Deablo fan was hit by a punch that sent him to the ground again. The guys connected with so many blows, it actually bloodied the fan.”

SoFi Stadium Has Become a Battleground

This season SoFi stadium has more resembled the Roman Coliseum. After the Los Angeles Rams bested the Dallas Cowboys in a hard-fought preseason battle, the real action took place in the parking lot after the game.

A group of Cowboys fans were more unhappy with the loss than the actual team. In a video captured by TMZ, they approached a group of Rams fans in the parking lot and things got pretty ugly.

“The fight went down right outside the SoFi gates in Los Angeles … where video shows a fan wearing an Aaron Donald jersey getting thrown to the ground by a guy rockin’ Troy Aikman threads — before delivering some big blows to the head of the guy on the ground who appears to be out cold,” Per TMZ .