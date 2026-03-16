Bruno Mars Responds After Appearing To Have Liked A Comment Slamming Taylor Swift

Singer Bruno Mars has addressed online speculation after fans noticed his account appearing to like a social media post criticizing fellow pop star Taylor Swift.

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The controversy began on March 13, 2026, when social media users circulated a screenshot that appeared to show Mars liking a post that called Swift “talentless” and questioned how she became famous.

“Genuinely how did she get famous? White privilege is crazy because imagine if an Asian was as talentless as her,” the post claimed. PopFaction shared the video, providing evidence that Bruno Mars liked the post.

The post itself deserves scrutiny, however. Although the post was shared to Instagram by an unknown user, it was originally uploaded to X. However, the original poster is also unknown, as in the video we have access to, it is falsely credited to BTS, the K-Pop band.

Although the origins of the post are shady, we can largely take the fact that Bruno Mars liked the reposted clip on Instagram at face value. Not that we can be too trusting on the internet.

It has been reported that Bruno Mars has since rescinded his like, removing any evidence of the incident.

Bruno Mars Addresses The Claim Online

Pop Flop, another media outlet, also reported on the controversial like. Bruno Mars commented under the post directly, intent on quashing any ill-intentions.

“Taylor has always been supportive and kind to me. Only love over here,” he wrote, adding a love heart.

He later made a post himself, writing, “Spread Love on these apps!”

Many online are still skeptical, however, still wondering why he liked the post in the first place. Again, although posts on X routinely make their way to Instagram, even fabricated ones, we must remember that we really can’t trust anything we see out here.

Mars and Swift have not had a public feud in the past. Both artists have maintained successful global careers and have occasionally shared overlapping moments in the music industry, including awards shows and chart competition.