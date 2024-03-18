Bruce Willis’ Daughter Tallulah Reveals Autism Diagnosis: ‘It’s Changed My Life’

Ready to open up once again about her own personal health, Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah reveals she has been diagnosed with autism.

In a recent Instagram post, Tallulah shared a throwback video of Bruce holding her as she rubbed his head and played with his ear. “Tell me you’re autistic without telling me you’re autistic,” she captioned the post, with a cry laughing emoji.

When her followers asked about her diagnosis, Bruce Willis’ daughter stated it was the first time she publicly spoke out about being autistic. “Found out this summer,” she repeatedly stated in the comments. “And it’s changed my life.”

Many followers praised her for her response. “Thank you for your response,” one follower wrote. “So brave of you to share. I’m so happy you got the diagnosis and found it helpful. When done properly it can be truly life changing, deeply validating, and empowering.”

“The best part of the job is helping people feel understood and watching their growth. Truly so happy for you. I have no doubt you will help many others. Thank you for your bravery and openness. I hope you receive only love and support.”

Another follower also added, “You – you are a ray of light! Well – just think you’re great and I think the same can be said for all your family. An inspiration to us all. Much love from the UK.”

Bruce Willis’ Daughter Previously Revealed She Struggled With Anorexia in the Past

In a personal essay for Vogue, Bruce Willis’ youngest daughter Tallulah opened up about her struggles with anorexia throughout the years.

“I’m having an intense moment of romanticizing unhealthy times,” she said in the May 2023 piece. “And how it felt to move through the day in that size body. Just wanted to voice it because I know (hope) I’m not alone.”

Along with anorexia and autism, Bruce Willis’ daughter stated she was also diagnosed with ADHD. “I was also diagnosed with ADHD and started on stimulant medication, which was transformative. I felt smart for the first time, but I also started to enjoy the appetite- suppressant side effect of the meds.”

Tallulah also stated that she saw a way to “banish the awkward adolescent” in favor of a “flighty” little pixie. “And like so many people with eating disorders, my sense of myself went haywire.”

“There’s an unhealthy deliciousness at the beginning of losing weight rapidly. People are like, Oh wow! And then quickly it turns to, Are you okay? My friends and family were terrified, and I dismissed it.”