Bruce Willis’ Daughter Scout Shares Touching Photos of Actor Amid Dementia Battle

Right at the start of 2024, Bruce Willis’ daughter Scout shared a series of touching photos reflecting on the past year.

Among the snapshots that were posted was a photo of Bruce and Scout comforting each other. “BIG YEAR FOR SCOUTER,” Scout declared in the caption. “WELCOME TO THE JOY.”

The Willis family had a pretty rough year as they comforted and cared for Bruce amid his battle against frontotemporal dementia. The actor retired after being diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. Unfortunately, less than a year later, Bruce received his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Bruce Willis’ family revealed more details about the diagnosis in a statement. “Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today – he would want to respond by bringing global attention and connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”

Mayo Clinic describes frontotemporal dementia as being an “umbrella term” for a group of brain disorders. Each primarily affects the front and temporal lobes of the brain.

Bruce Willis’ family then added that the actor has always found joy in life. “[He] has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time.”

Scout Willis Said She Was ‘Emotionally Tired’ and ‘Overwhelmed’ After Announcing Bruce’s Diagnosis

Following the news about Bruce Willis’ diagnosis, Scout Willis took to her Instagram to reveal her true thoughts and struggles while dealing with the situation.

“Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed,” Scout wrote, per Page Six. “Yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for my papa.”

Bruce Willis’ daughters Rumer and Tallulah also agreed with Scout’s thoughts. They then said they were grateful for the support they had received after the news broke. “Second this Scouter feeling the abundant love for our guy and our family,” Tallulah wrote.

“I third this Scouter and Buusk feeling so deeply grateful,” Rumer declared. “And in awe of the love for our sweet Daddio.”

Along with Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, Bruce Willis shares daughters Mabel and Evelyn with his current wife, Emma.