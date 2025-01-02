Brooklyn Beckham and Wife Nicola Peltz Stun in Intimate, Barely Clothed Pics

Boss-level nepo baby Brooklyn Beckham rang in the New Year with a sultry selfie with his actress wife, Nicola Peltz.

David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, who published his photo book What I See in 2016 (at the age of 17…), passed the camera to Peltz for a pair of selfies as they celebrated the New Year together at her family’s home in Miami.

“Going into 2025 with my beautiful wife,” Beckham wrote alongside the Instagram post, which Peltz also shared.

Brooklyn, 25, stood shirtless behind Nicola, who draped herself in a bedsheet while capturing a photo with a compact Canon camera. In another intimate moment, he showcased his collection of tattoos as he placed a tender kiss on his wife’s cheek.

Meanwhile, Nicola, 29, remained stone-faced and seemingly emotionless in each shot.

Fans React to Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz’s Intimate Selfies

Of course, legions of Beckham and Peltz’s fans lavished praise on the intimate snaps in the comments.

“May I have this in 2025, in Jesus’s name, amen,” one fan wrote. “Nic, you will always have the best face card in the world,” another adoring fan gushed. “Happy New Year, angels!!” a third fan exclaimed.

At just 25, Brooklyn has tried his hand at glamorous professions only the offspring of two internationally famous multi-millionaires could. He has already explored careers as a model, photographer, and chef.

The social media influencer, who boasts over 16 million followers, has even shared recipes as his culinary skills grow. Last July, he posted how he goes about making fresh almond milk for his wife.

In the video, he poured water over a jar of almonds and refrigerates them, allowing the almonds to soak up the water and become plump.

He removed the jar from the fridge and blended the almonds with water. Once blended, he carefully poured the mixture through a strainer into a glass bottle, separating the almond pulp to extract the liquid.

Finally, Brooklyn poured the mixture into a glass, enhancing it with a very generous splash of vanilla extract, a touch of stevia, and another very generous sprinkle of cinnamon. He then stirred everything together to create the perfect blend, for his beloved wife.

In the comments, Nicola tipped her hat at her domestically skilled hubby, writing: “obsessed,” along with two smiley face emojis with hearts for eyes.

However, other onlookers weren’t so forgiving.

“That amount of vanilla and cinnamon is diabolical,” one fan joked. “Bruh that much vanilla extract could kill a man,” a second Instagram denizen quipped.

“A thousand almonds for two cups of milk!” yet another onlooker balked.