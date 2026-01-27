Brooklyn Beckham Has “No Regrets” After Putting His Parents On Blast

Brooklyn Beckham reportedly doesn’t regret how he publicly slammed his parents. He feels convicted in what he said, and it’s not looking like there will be a resolution any time soon.

We’ve been bombarded by headlines ever since Brooklyn Beckham, the 26-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, made his fateful Instagram post. On January 19, he produced a pretty scathing account of the actions of his parents.

A source allegedly close to his partner, Nicola Peltz, spoke to PEOPLE about how he feels in the fallout.

“Brooklyn has no regrets about speaking out publicly against his parents. He, Nicola, and the Peltzes are firm and happy in their stance,” the source said. “He’s standing in his convictions. He feels right to be saying what he is saying.”

This will likely come as sour news to Brooklyn’s parents. Another source previously stated they’d “take him back in a minute” should he want to reach out. Considering he’s standing firmly on his statement, it’s not looking like he’s wanting to repair any bridges any time soon.

Earlier in January, Brooklyn Beckham dropped a bombshell on his Instagram. He claimed that his parents have been trying to sabotage his relationship with Nicola Peltz for years.

Included in his online rant was an awkward encounter at his wedding. He recalled stepping forward to his first dance, expecting to see his bride. In her place, however, his mom, Victoria Beckham, was called to the dance floor.

There, she danced with him, leaving him embarrassed, frustrated, and awkward. A DJ at their three-day wedding recalled the moment, saying the scene made Nicola Peltz walk out in tears, her family following suit.

He elaborated that it was the timing of the dance, not the dance itself, that was “inappropriate.”

“There was no s— dropping, there was no black PVC catsuits, there was no Spice Girls action,” he said. “The word inappropriate, why I said it was inappropriate as well… it was the timing.”

“Brooklyn’s stuck there on stage and then they do this dance,” he said. “And Marc Anthony’s like going, ‘Put your hands on your mother’s hips,’ and it’s Latin, it was a Latin thing.'”