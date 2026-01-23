The Beckhams Would Reportedly Take Back Their Son “In A Minute” Should He Want To Come Back To Them

Victoria and David Beckham are reportedly scared of “losing their son” Brooklyn Beckham forever following their recent drama. According to a source, they would take him back “in a minute.”

On January 19, Brooklyn Beckham slammed his parents on Instagram with a damning post that claimed they are sabotaging his marriage with Nicola Peltz Beckham. Since then, all hell has broken loose.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that the parents don’t want to lose Beckham, however. Apparently, they would accept him back if he ever wanted to form a relationship with them.

“They are afraid of losing their son and would take him back in a minute,” the source said. “They are a close family, too. Just in a different way than Nicola’s family is.”

“They love Brooklyn and are horrified about everything,” the source continued. They are apparently very upset about his damning Instagram post.

The Beckhams Are Allegedly Hopeful Time Will Fix This Problem

Another source close to the couple provided a more hopeful statement.

“David and Victoria believe time will heal this,” the source said. “They know over time that Brooklyn will come back. They can’t really do anything until then.”

Sadly, there appears to be no communication between the parents and their son. “Brooklyn and Nicola do not speak with David or Victoria; they speak only through mediators.”

What Brooklyn said about his parents was pretty alarming. In his since-expired Instagram Story post, Brooklyn said that his parents were actively trying to destroy his relationship with his partner, since before their marriage.

“My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one,” he wrote. “My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.”

Brooklyn also accused his mother of stealing his first dance with his wife in front of their “500 wedding guests.”

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”