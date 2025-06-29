Brookland, Arkansas Mom Sentenced After Giving Children Marijuana Edibles And Vape Pen

A 36-year-old Arkansas woman, Deanna Sue Woods, has been sentenced after admitting to giving the children marijuana and THC edibles. Additionally, she also allowed them to use her vape pen.

According to KAIT, Woods was sentenced on Wednesday, June 25, to 120 days in jail and 60 months of supervised probation. Additionally, she was ordered by the judge to pay all court costs and fees. Finally, she was granted 60 days of jail time credit.

Woods pleaded guilty to one count of introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person and one count of first-degree child endangerment in connection with the edible incident that occurred back in January 2025.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE stated that authorities became involved after a Department of Human Services worker reported that Woods’ 6-year-old daughter stated that her mother had been allowing her and her siblings to “ingest Marijuana and THC edibles.”

A drug test was performed on the 6-year-old and confirmed that she had THC in her system. At that point, as per the affidavit, a Brookland Police Department detective became involved.

Mother Arrested

Woods was taken into custody and, after being read her Miranda rights, she agreed to speak to a detective. She admitted to allowing her children, ages 6, 10, and 15, to consume THC-infused edibles. Specifically, her three children ingested honey and chocolate with THC.

Additionally, Woods told the detective that she allowed her 6-year-old and 10-year-old to use her vape pen. Shockingly, Woods allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana near her 1-year-old toddler. Furthermore, the affidavit stated that she admitted to using marijuana while breastfeeding the child.

Bizarrely, Woods told the detective that she did all of this to “deter” them from using marijuana.

At the time, Deanna Sue Woods was charged with 12 counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and 12 counts of introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person.

In addition to her time served in prison, Woods agreed to undergo parenting and substance abuse classes. She will have no contact with her children until she receives approval.