Brooke Hogan Reveals Why She Didn’t Attend Her Father Hulk’s Funeral

While Hulk Hogan’s loved ones attended his funeral on Tuesday, the late WWE legend’s daughter, Brooke, decided not to participate in the event, but still celebrated his life and legacy.

In her latest Instagram post, Brooke shared photos of herself and her family at the beach, a place that was dear to Hulk’s heart.

“My father hated the morbidity of funerals,” Brooke wrote in the post’s caption. “He didn’t want one. And although I know people grieve in many ways – and I’m so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how… privately… the way that made me feel the closest to him.”

Brooke then wrote that the only thing missing at the beach was him.

“Daddy, we honored you in the simplest way that agreed with my soul,” she continued. “We took our babies to the beach, and put them in the same salty waters you loved. Molly loved the water. I think she’ll be a ‘little fish’ as you called me. We love you and honor the things that made you so special.”

Hulk’s eldest then reflected on how much the beach meant to him and how important it was for her to be there. “Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby,” she pointed out. “And brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you.”

“Rest in heaven, Daddy,” she added.

Brooke Hogan previously opened up about the estrangement she had with Hulk right before his unexpected death. Despite the fallout, Brooke honored the WWE star.

Who Attended Hulk Hogan’s Funeral?

Hulk Hogan was laid to rest on Aug. 5, less than two weeks after his death.

According to PEOPLE, the funeral took place at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Clearwater, Florida. He had been living in the area with his third wife, Sky Daily, whom he married in late 2023.

Among those who attended the funeral were fellow WWE stars Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Ric Flair, as well as Kid Rock, comedian Theo Von, and Dennis Rodman.

Hulk’s first wife, Linda, was also present, along with their son, Nick.

The funeral took place just days after Hulk Hogan’s cause of death was revealed. The late wrestling icon died from an acute myocardial infarction (aka a heart attack). He had been battling chronic lymphocytic leukemia privately.