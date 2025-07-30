Brooke Hogan Finally Breaks Her Silence About Her Father Hulk’s Sudden Death

Hulk Hogan’s daughter Brooke has finally broken her silence less than a week after the WWE legend’s sudden death at 71.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on Instagram, Brooke released a statement detailing her love for her late father. “My dad’s blood runs through my veins,” she wrote. “His eyes shine through my children. And our bond has never been broken, not even in his final moments. We had a connection deeper than words, and one that spanned lifetimes.”

She further shared that she was grateful to have known the real version of the Hulk, not the one the world viewed through a “carefully curated lens.”

“We shared a quiet, sacred bond,” Brooke continued. “One that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together. When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt it before the news even reached us.”

Brooke Hogan went on to clear the air of any misconceptions about the fallout she and Hulk had nearly two years before his death.

“We never had a ‘big fight,'” she stated. “My father and I never ‘fought.’ It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand. My father was confiding in me about issues weighing on his heart, both personal and business.”

Brooke said she offered to be a “life raft” in whatever capacity her father needed her to be. She offered her support and begged him to rest and take care of himself. “He had nothing else to prove to the world to anyone,” she noted. “

Brooke Hogan Said Things Took a Turn Between Her and Hulk When She Moved to Florida

The former reality TV star pointed out that she and her husband, Steve Oleksy, had moved to Florida to be closer to Hulk.

“He was getting older. I wanted to be there as much as possible,” she said.

However, the father-daughter relationship took a turn. She noted that her father didn’t want her to be around for his surgeries like he used to. “Everything started getting covered in a thick veil,” Brooke said. “It was like there was a force field around him that I couldn’t get through.

She ultimately decided to step away from the relationship to “protect” her heart. Oleksy still remained in contact with Hulk.

“I know in my heart I did everything I could,” Brooke shared. “He knew I would run through a burning building for him. And in many ways, along the path of life, I did. He knows how deeply, how hard, and how purely I loved him. I am at peace knowing this.”

She then added that her world would be forever changed and thanked those who had sent her love and support.

In a separate Instagram post, Brooke shared a video of photos featuring her and her father. The post included the song “Crystal” by Stevie Nicks.

Noting she was proud to be his daughter, Brooke thanked Hulk for “choosing” her in this lifetime and loving her so deeply. “I love you more than stars in the sky,” she added. “4LifeAfterLife.”