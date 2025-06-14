Brock Lesnar’s Lookalike Daughter Mya Dominates NCAA Shot Put Championship

Mya Lesnar, daughter of WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar, won the women’s shot put title at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships on Thursday. She secured the national title with her very first attempt.

Lesnar’s first throw of 62ft 4½in at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, was the best of the competition, according to ESPN. The closest rival, Illinois’ Abria Smith, threw 61ft 10¼in. Lesnar also had the second-best throw at 61ft 11in, delivering a dominant performance.

Mya Lesnar, daughter of Brock Lesnar, wins the NCAA shot put championship on her FIRST throw (19.01m) 🤯👏 pic.twitter.com/nhvC9iYkOO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 13, 2025

This was Lesnar’s second NCAA title, having also won the indoor championship in 2024. The 24-year-old senior is the first Colorado State athlete in 20 years to win an outdoor national title, joining Loree Smith (2005 hammer throw) in the school’s history. She is now a four-time first-team All-American.

Mya Lesnar Continues Brock Lesnar’s NCAA Legacy

Lesnar, the daughter of former UFC and WWE champion Brock Lesnar, transferred to CSU from Arizona State and has become one of the top collegiate throwers in the country under coach Brian Bedard.

In 2024, she placed sixth at the Paris Olympics and entered this week’s meet as the nation’s No. 1 seed. Her personal best of 64-3¾ would have been enough to win an Olympic bronze last summer.

“This one means a lot,” Lesnar said, per The Guardian. “It’s taken a lot of work to get back to No. 1.”

Her national title mirrors the success of her father, who won the 2000 NCAA heavyweight wrestling championship while competing for the University of Minnesota. In one of the most memorable finals in tournament history, Brock Lesnar escaped from the down position in double overtime to secure a 3-2 victory. That win capped off a 50-2 record at Minnesota and launched a career spanning the WWE, UFC, and even a brief NFL stint.

Now, his daughter is starting to build her own NCAA legacy, following in his remarkable footsteps.