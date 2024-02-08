brittany-mahomes-named-sports-illustrated-swimsuit-rookie

Adding another title to her growth list, Brittany Mahomes is a mom, an NFL wife, an entrepreneur, and now a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie!

Sports Illustrated announced on Thursday, Feb. 8, that Patrick Mahomes’ wife will officially be gracing the pages of SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary issue as a 2024 rookie.

“The entrepreneur and mom of two will be featured alongside our roster of women who empower, inspire, and use their platforms to be both seen and heard,” Sports Illustrated wrote in its recent Instagram post.

Among Brittany Mahomes’ accomplishments are being the owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL team, former pro athlete, wife, and mother. She’s also the founder of the first-ever dedicated stadium for women’s sports.

“Brittany’s journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination,” Sports Illustrated continued. “We are proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family where she will undoubtedly continue to empower women worldwide.”

Brittany Mahomes posted her reaction to the big news in her Instagram Stories. “Plan my funeral because I’m dead,” she wrote.

Brittany Mahomes Says She’s ‘So Thankful and Honored’ to Be a 2024 Sports Illustrated Rookie

While speaking to Sports Illustrated about being a 2024 Rookie, Brittany Mahomes was unable to contain her excitement.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Mahomes stated. “I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team.”

Brittany Mahomes, who took part in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot in Central America, said she was also so humbled and still in disbelief about being there. “As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”

Mahomes also noted that the title gives her a new platform to encourage others. “I want people to know that they can accomplish anything,” she explained. ”Even things you never thought would be possible in your wildest dreams.”

Brittany Mahomes then spoke about her career trajectory away from her husband’s NFL career. “[My personal training journey] all started when I was playing professional soccer over in Iceland,” she said.

“I didn’t have a ton to do outside of soccer, so I found myself spending a ton of time in the gym working out, creating workouts, and posting them online. I realized that I was enjoying that so much more than actually playing soccer.”

Mahomes went on to share that athletes she looks up to have also been part of SI’s Swimsuit Issue. Among those athletes are Alex Morgan, Sue Bird, and Ronda Rousey.

“I think of all the incredible athletes I’ve grown up watching over the years,” she added. “Just seeing elite athletes go out of their comfort zone [and pose for the magazine] is so inspiring!”