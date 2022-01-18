Britney Spears Shows Off Toned Legs In Insta Pic, But Her Shoes Are All We See

Britney Spears posted a pic of her on a dirt bike playing with her dog on Instagram, and the thing that stands out most are her toned legs and her controversial kicks. Yes, the shoes she is wearing in the post have been causing quite a stir online.

They are known as Hoka One One’s Bondi 7 sneakers and are famous for being rather ugly but being very good for the feet. Truth is, we don’t know why they get so much hate. Yes, they have “I nurse for a living” vibes, but nurses are heroes so there is nothing wrong with that.

Free At Last

This photo, much like most of the snaps she has taken in the last few months, is a joyous testimony to her newly acquired freedom. Spears was someone who wasn’t in control of her own life, and you could see that represented in her various social media accounts.

But much has changed since her conservatorship has been lifted, and you can tell she is genuinely happy and grounded again. In the photos, you can see Spears chilling on a dirt bike, playing with her dog, and showing off her perfectly toned and tanned legs. Spears is back on solid ground again, literally and figuratively and the world is cheering her on.

Nothing Can Hold Her Back

We also suggest you read the comment thread. One of the nicest things about the change to Spears’ life is how kind everyone is being to her. The world itself is happy to see her happy again, and that reflects itself in the comments. She was a woman who felt like a caged animal and has now found freedom again, and with that freedom, happiness.

Truth is, everything Spears does now is a testimony to her personal strength. She faced adversity and didn’t give up, and now she is out the other end of that, living her best life. Plus, she is wearing shoes that are podiatrist-approved, so really, she is standing on solid ground in more ways than one.

