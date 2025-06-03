Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Reveals More Details About the Former Couple’s Prenup

Although he hoped his marriage to Britney Spears would have a better outcome, Sam Asghari revealed why he wanted the pop icon to have a prenuptial agreement.

While appearing on the latest episode of Jason Tartick’s Trading Secrets podcast, Asghari spoke out about his and Spears’ prenup.

“I wanted to make sure she’s protected,” he explained. “Because throughout her life, everybody – I don’t know one person that’s ever been in her life that didn’t take advantage of her. So it’s very sad.”

“I wanted to make sure that I’m the person that [didn’t] do that,” he pointed out.

Asghari further explained that his stance on prenups is that one either gets “everything or nothing.”

“So basically, you either have it all because this is all for you,” he continued. “We’re building it for you or nothing. It’s not like we’re not going to think about half.”

Spears and Asghari met on the set of the music video for the pop star’s single “Slumber Party.” They married in 2022, one year after her 13-year conservatorship ended.

However, a little over a year into their marriage, Asghari filed for divorce. It was finalized in 2024.

Sam Asghari Says He “Never” Gets Mad at the General Public for Thinking He Was Taking Advantage of Britney Spears

Meanwhile, Sam Asghari addressed the speculation that he had taken advantage of Britney Spears during their years-long romance.

“I never get mad at the general public or fans or people that are seeing your life from a distance,” he said. “Especially now that I’m not in a relationship for over two years or a year and something.”

However, he did admit he understood the speculation somewhat. “Looking from an outside perspective, I see there’s an age difference,” he noted. “There’s a fame difference, there’s this, there’s that. But realistically, we met as costars.”

Asghari then recalled that he initially wanted to focus on TV and film before signing on to appear in Spears’ music video. He claimed he wasn’t “too familiar” with the pop princess’ music at the time.

“I was working alongside her,” he shared. “And that happened in the acting world because everybody’s busy and you’re working on set and you’re spending a lot of time, sometimes more time than your own family. So it’s just natural how that works, just like it is in the office.”

“If you’re working in the office, you meet a coworker,” Asghari added. “It is, but also no matter what, there’s always gonna be people that have their own opinions. And I respect that.”