Britney Spears Proves You Don’t Need To Spend A Ton Of Money To Look Great In Her ‘$100 Mini Dress’, Thigh-High Red Boots

Britney Spears has been dropping mad fire on social media lately. Amidst her empowerment post conservatorship, she has made her presence on social media an undeniable force of nature. Spears just dropped a new photo on Instagram that shows her rocking a $100 mini dress and a pair of red boots that are clearly not playing around.

Dem Boots!

Nothing grabs people’s attention quite like knee-high red boots, and no one can rock them with as much confidence as Spears is in 2022. With her head teasingly cocked to the side, Spears is kicking open the door again and insisting we all acknowledge how good she looks, and we can’t argue.

Showing some risque cleavage and a makeup look accentuated by smokey eyes, anyone who has followed Spears on social media has seen her “feeling herself” again. It’s been refreshing to watch for anyone who followed her court case, which she recently won. She is a woman who was locked away being allowed to be free again, and it radiates with true Rapunzel energy. She is no longer trapped in her proverbial tower, and she is making sure every one of us knows it.

Non-Toxic

You will also notice she has dyed her gorgeous blonde locks purple for this pic, and though she isn’t sure she likes it, it looks pretty fresh on her and works really well with the overall aesthetic of the shot. This is but one of many recent examples of Spears finding herself again and being confident in “just being”. Such a refreshing change from when everything she did was controlled by other people, with her actual self being given very little voice in the matter. Spears is back, and we are loving every minute of it. Clearly, she is too.

More Trending News

Britney Spears Shows Off Toned Legs In Insta Pic, But Her Shoes Are All We See

Britney Spears Posts Defiant Message In Thong Bodysuit

Ex-Girlfriend Of Britney Spears’ Fiance Warns Singer To Dump Him Before It’s Too Late, Latest Gossip Says