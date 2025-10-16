Britney Spears Claims Her Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Is ‘Constantly Gaslighting’ Her As She Addresses Allegations in His Upcoming Memoir

Speaking her truth, Britney Spears accuses her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, of “constantly gaslighting” while she addresses allegations made in his upcoming memoir.

In an Oct. 15 post on X, Spears spoke out against Federline, with whom she was married from 2004 to 2007 and with whom she shares two sons, Sean and Jayden.

“The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting,” she wrote. “I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys.”

Speaking about the struggles she has faced while co-parenting with Federline, Spears wrote, “Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life.”

She continued to point out that her sons have always witnessed the “lack of respect” shown by Federline towards her. “They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available.”

Britney Spears then called the claims made by Kevin Federline in his memoir “white lies.”

“They are going straight to the bank,” Spears pointed out. “And I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here.”

Federline is set to release his new memoir, You Thought You Knew, on Oct. 21. In the book, the DJ opens up about his marriage to Spears, including the struggles he faced. He states that he is concerned about Spears’ behavior and wanted to “sound the alarm” before it was too late.

Britney Spears’ Rep Also Slammed Kevin Federline, Pointing Out the Book Is Releasing Months After the Child Support Payments Stopped

Meanwhile, Britney Spears’ rep called out Kevin Federline by pointing out the release of his memoirs nearly a year after he stopped getting child support payments from the pop star.

“With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again, he and others are profiting off me,” the rep’s statement reads. “Sadly, it comes after child support has ended with him.”

Spears’ rep also stated the pop icon isn’t even thinking about her ex. Instead, she remains focused on building her relationship with Sean and Jayden.