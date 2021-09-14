Britney Spears Instagram Deactivated Amid Conservatorship Changes, Engagement

Britney Spears’ Instagram page has seemingly been deactivated. This new development comes just days after the pop star’s father filed to end her over a decade-old conservatorship. Spears had also recently revealed on the platform that she had gotten engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Screenshot from Instagram

Britney Spears Disappears Off Instagram

“Circus” singer Britney Spears’ Instagram account has disappeared from the social media platform. In one of her last posts, Spears uploaded a video announcing her engagement to Sam Asghari, who likewise posted a photo celebrating the news. Asghari’s Instagram account is still active.

Spears had often used her Instagram account as a way to express herself. She often debuted new concepts, posted videos of herself dancing, and shared intimate stories about her day-to-day experiences.

Spears’ Fiery Final Post

In her last post, which has since been deleted, Spears uploaded a screenshot of an article titled “Infusing education with heart,” and wrote in the caption, “I’ve waited 13 years and I’m counting for my freedom.”

“Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else,” Spears added, “I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system !!!!” She insisted that any who had found themselves in such a situation were “not alone” and “not crazy”

Spears went on to thank the #freebritney team for their support. After posting that, Spears apparently deactivated her account.

UPDATE: According to a report on PageSix, it was Spears decision to take the account down.