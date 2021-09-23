Britney Spears Flipping The Bird In Engagement Photo?

Britney Spears’ September engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari came about with a rather big statement photo. The 39-year-old pop princess has since made headlines for deleting her Instagram in a shock move, though it’s now back up without the hundreds of post she’d made over the years. While the engagement announcement has disappeared as 34 million fans are left in the lurch, one image does remain.

Spears’ engagement was also shared on personal trainer Sam Asghari’s Instagram, where the account shows the “Toxic” singer’s stunning Cartier ring – plus a very forward hand gesture.

Britney Spears Flips The Bird In Ring Photo?

See the snap below. Spears, who has been dating Asghari since 2016 when the two met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, didn’t even show her face as the news broke. The star was seen shoving her left hand towards the camera with a fourth finger aggressively raised – not quite the middle finger, but definitely sending out a similar vibe.

The outdoor image, likely taken at the Grammy winner’s L.A. home, also came with Asghari in a reddish polo shirt. “@britneyspears,” he captioned the photo.

See The Ring Below

Asghari, who had been spotted shopping for rings at Cartier not long before breaking the exciting news, also claimed his Instagram was hacked in a bit of a ring gaffe – it’s all blown over, though, as the happy couple looks towards a new life together. That said, one aspect of the engagement has brought eyebrow-raising. Fans, well aware of Spears’ $59 million fortune, have been urging the blonde to think very carefully about her assets before wedding a man worth far less than her, and they’re all yelling: “Prenup.”

His Epic Response To The Prenup Talk

Asghari did not ignore the comments. In fact, he used a massive dose of humor to address them, taking to Instagram and writing: “Thank you everyone who is concerned about the prenup! Of course we’re getting an iron-clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”

Ring Details

Asghari has picked out a ring with “lioness” inscribed on it – of course, the nickname the rising actor has for Britney Spears. “Every designer I spoke with about the ring was amazing with great ideas, but I just clicked with Roman — we really connected on the design and he was as excited as I was to make it special — that’s why I chose him,” he said in a statement while referring to master jeweler Roman Malayev. Spears is really one lucky lady!