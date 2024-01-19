Britney Spears Dances in Revealing Red Dress in New Video

Britney Spears continues to draw attention and make headlines thanks to her antics on social media. The former pop singer drew heads when she appeared naked on Instagram. Spears also posted a video of herself in a revealing red dress dancing, according to the Daily Mail.

Posted on Thursday, the video showed off the singer’s dance moves. She captioned the video as “Just Me.” Spears wore a revealing red dress and skirt similar to a gold one she previously wore. The singer appeared to be dancing in her California home.

However, Spears appears to be struggling with what she wants viewers to see. The pop singer has deactivated and reactivated her account recently. It appears that Spears’ social media presence has once again gone dark. So unfortunately, for now, the video is no longer available to view.

Britney Spears beams as she dances in sequined red skirt before setting her Instagram account to private … after vowing to 'never return to the music industry' [Source: @DailyMailUK] pic.twitter.com/2ODsI0yc1m — Apex Bulletin (@ApexBulletin) January 19, 2024

Spears has always had a conflicted relationship with the spotlight she’s found herself in. Last year, she had a wellness checkup done on her after posting a video dancing with knives. Spears demanded an apology for the incident.

“I am getting an apology. I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH! Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s DO !!!”Spears wrote. “As my mom does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter as if I’m in the wrong…nope it’s an old game. People need to be responsible for their actions!”

Britney Spears on Social Media

Spears also had to take to social media to defend herself. For instance, she squashed rumors that she was working on a new album and turning people away.

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash!” Spears wrote. “They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album… I will never return to the music industry!”

Spears went on to admit that she does write songs for other artists but she does so for fun.

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!!” Spears wrote. “I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!! People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed !!!”

It remains to be seen when the artist might return to social media.