Britney Spears Celebrates Freedom With Some Provocative Instagram Posts, But They Come With A Warning

Britney Spears has really taken to her newfound freedom. While she’s always been a prolific poster on Instagram, she’s taken quite the turn over the last few weeks with some provocative posts wearing little more than a thong. There is a message in there about what her critics can do and what they can kiss, that’s for sure.

Those shots also come as one tabloid quoted a security expert about videos Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, may or may not have. There are rumors out there that say Jamie may have videos of his daughter in intimate moments with her fiance, Sam Asghari, after a member of her security team claimed there were hidden cameras in her bedroom.

Pants-Less And Fancy-Free

Just a day before Britney Spears conservatorship officially ended, the singer took to Instagram with a photo she proudly took with a “real” camera. Using the camera’s timer, Spears set it up facing her bed, decorated with a Minnie Mouse doll. She turned her bare back to the camera snapped the photo wearing nothing but a yellow thong. To see the sexy shot, click here.

Critics Can Kiss Spears’…

A week later, Britney Spears was again in the thong. This time it was a spicy little bodysuit though. With a couple of photos again highlighting Spears’ derriere. But it also came with a defiant message to her critics. Anyone who has anything to say to her, in her words, can “Kiss my fucking ass.”

Spears is obviously very thrilled to finally be free of her family’s controlling ways and she’s all too happy to show her fans what that freedom really means. Check out the photos to see just how free she is here.

A Warning

In news of the weird, the National Enquirer “reported” on a member of her security team revealing that Jamie Spears had bugged Britney’s bedroom with microphones and cameras. The tabloid quoted an insider as saying some of those videos have already made their way to the “dark web” and “hackers” are setting them to be released to the public. The videos, claims the insider, are to be released “on the dark web for the highest price possible.” Read more about the bizarre story here.