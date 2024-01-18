britney-spears-bares-all-in-nude-vacation-pic-following-return-to-instagram

Following another mini break from Instagram, Britney Spears reactivated her account and posted an all-in-nude vacation snapshot.

The photo leaves little to the imagination as Spears puts diamond emojis on various body parts. “just landed in French Polynesia!!!” she declared in the caption.

Along with the nude photo, Britney Spears also posted two videos showing off her latest dance moves. “Before dinner at catch two nights ago!!!” she wrote in the caption of both videos. “Dancing like I should every day of my life.”

Spears’ most recent deactivation of the Instagram account occurred right after she spoke out against the gossip surrounding her “new” projects. Multiple media outlets reported that the pop icon was working with Charli XCX and Julia Michaels on her first album in nearly a decade. However, Spears was quick to shoot down the rumors.

🚨 Britney Spears it’s BACK to Instagram, after weeks of an Instagram hiatus. pic.twitter.com/RgPv32Rh8C — B Spears Promo (@BSpearsPromo) January 18, 2024

“Just so we’re clear, most of the news is trash!!!” Britney Spears said. “They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album… I will never return to the music industry!!!”

Spears pointed out that when she writes, she writes for fun or she writes for other people. “Those of you who have read my book, there are loads that you don’t know about me,” she continued. “I’ve written over 20 songs for other people in the past two years!!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way!!!”

Britney Spears also pointed out that people are saying her book was released without her approval illegally. She was quick to address that rumor as well. “That’s far from the truth… Have you read the news these days??? I’m so LOVED and blessed.”

Since the end of her infamous conservatorship, Spears has worked with Elton John on a Hold Me Closer collaboration and Will.i.am for Mind Your Business. Spears previously worked with Michaels for her 2016 album, Glory.

Britney Spears Refused to Do Any TV Interviews Following the Release of Her Memoir

Proving that she’s not a big fan of the media, Britney Spears previously refused to do any TV interviews following the release of her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me.

Sources close to Spears reportedly told TMZ that she’s passed on doing any promos for the book. This was after rumors circulated about her being asked to appear on 60 Minutes and other TV shows.

Although she declined TV interviews, Britney Spears did speak to PEOPLE about her memoir. Speaking about being free from her nearly 14-year conservatorship, Spears said, “Learning this new freedom, I’ll admit, is challenging at times.”

Spears then spoke about reclaiming her life after the conservatorship. “Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story about me,” she said. “After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life.”