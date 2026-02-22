britney-spears-barely-covers-up-in-bold-beach-snapshot

Former teen idol Britney Spears took to Instagram yet again to tease her over 42 million followers with a beach shot in her birthday suit.

The 43-year-old, who is no stranger to baring it all, posted the risqué snap to her social media on Feb. 20, showing off her killer curves while posing nude on a beach.

Spears struck a playful pose, arms crossed over her chest, glancing back at the camera with a rose emoji cheekily covering her behind. The three-time divorcee and mom of two kept it cryptic with no caption, her hair styled in a flirty half-up, half-down look.

In a repost of the image on Instagram, many onlookers expressed confusion and concern for the singer in the comments.

“She looks like she hasn’t slept for weeks,” one top comment read. Others speculated that the image was from as many as three years ago. Spears fans might recall she posted a similar (since deleted) image last August.

Why Britney Spears Frequently Shares NSFW Snaps of Herself

Of course, the “I’m a Slave 4 U” performer loves to keep fans guessing, frequently sharing selfies and random snaps without a stitch… and without a hint of explanation.

However, Spears openly shares her NSFW photos and explained her reasons in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

“I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses,” Spears wrote, per PEOPLE. “But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture, doing whatever I want with it.”