Most Of Us Can’t Pull Off Britney Spear’s Ab-Baring Style, But Her Latest All Green Ensemble Is Surprisingly Accessible

There’s a lot to unpack on Britney Spear’s Instagram grid. But honestly, the woman has been through more than most people ever will, so we’re not here to judge.

Spears often posts pictures of herself modeling outfits, with a penchant for short shorts and ab-baring tops that most of us would be lucky to pull off as well as the pop star. But recently, she caught us all off guard with an outfit outside of her normal wheelhouse of bikinis and mini-dresses. And we have to say, we’re more than just a little bit in love.

As Iggy Azalea stated in the comments, “The olive green is it!” and we couldn’t agree more!

The original pieces are reportedly a collaboration collection between Beyoncé’s brand Ivy Park and Adidas. But, if you’d like to snag the look without jumping through hoops, we’ve got you. Here are the perfect Amazon replicas.

Recreate Britney’s All-Green Ensemble

This high-waisted vegan leather skirt is a statement maker that is great for the office, happy hour, or date night alike. Featuring a matte finish and strategic stitching, you can count on a flattering fit that shows off just the right amount of curves. But don’t let the slender silhouette fool you, reviewers rave about how comfortable and well-made this piece is.

For a close replication of Spear’s outfit, this olive green crop top fits the bill. The soft ribbed material offers a cozy vibe while still being undeniable sexy. Stretchy and lightweight, this top is perfect for cool summer nights. Reviewers recommend sizing up, especially for a little more room for the arms.

If crop tops aren’t your thing, you can still recreate the look with a little more coverage via this classic crewneck from Eddie Bauer. While simple in appearance, the quality and construction are what really sets this shirt apart. Featuring anti-pill cotton with a 1×1 rib knit for better shape retention and stretch, you won’t have to worry about shrinkage or color fading with proper care. Soft and versatile, you’ll likely want to wear this top all day long, even to bed.

