brie-larson-stuns-in-swim-outfit-while-on-vacation

Brie Larson served up some serious heat from her recent Mexico vacation, complete with some bikini moments that prove she’s still got that Marvel-ous glow.

Videos by Suggest

In a series of sizzling Instagram snapshots, the Captain Marvel star flaunted her incredible figure in a vibrant, orange-hued bikini while paddleboarding under the sun. The stunning two-piece perfectly accentuated her curves, pushing up her glorious assets and showcasing her ample cleavage, complementing her sun-kissed skin as she posed with a straw hat and a matching orange paddleboard.

The 36-year-old finished off the look with a pair of chic sunglasses.

Image via Instagram / Brie Larson

In another bikini shot, the Kong: Skull Island star wore a cute sarong over her bikini bottoms while paddleboarding. She waved and grinned widely for the camera.

Image via Instagram / Brie Larson

She kept the adventure going with an intimate dinner, snorkeling, a late-night beach walk, and watching the fascinating ocean life.

“An unparalleled escape @hotelesencia,” the Room Oscar winner wrote alongside the fun snaps. Hotel Esencia is in Xpu-Ha, Mexico, on the Riviera Maya, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum in the Yucatán Peninsula.

Brie Larson Fans React to Her Bikini Snaps

Of course, fans rushed to lavish praise on the actress for gifting them with some bikini pics.

“Brie living her best life, you go girl,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “Thank you for sharing a place I will never get to go to. I appreciate seeing these places,” another onlooker, perhaps suffering from fomo, added. “Built like a 90s supermodel,” a third fan gushed.

Larson also shared a photo of herself tackling the waves at the Ranch Malibu, a wellness retreat, earlier in September. “Found my own kind of surf & turf #theranchmalibu,” she captioned the post.

Another picture from that visit showed her in a floral dress in a garden.

“Brie Larson beautiful,” one fan, seemingly lost for words, managed to write. “Soak and satiate. Looks divine,” another fan wrote.