‘Bridgerton’ Star Ruby Barker Breaks Her Arm in Rock Climbing Fall in Brutal Video

Bridgerton actress Ruby Barker was admitted to the hospital last week after sustaining a broken arm in a rock climbing mishap.

Barker, known for her role as Marina Thompson in the debut season of the Netflix period drama, suffered an injury while participating in a climbing session in Leeds, Yorkshire, without the use of a safety harness.

The footage showed Barker falling from a climbing wall and landing awkwardly on her left arm. Subsequently, the actress was swiftly taken to the hospital, where medical professionals confirmed the fracture.

“You ok? This is what happened,” Ruby Barker captioned the dramatic rock climbing fall video.

Fans Show Their Support and Concern Following Ruby Barker’s Rock Climbing Fall

Of course, the comments under Ruby Barker’s Instagram post of her rock-climbing fall were mixed. Overwhelmingly, fans showed concern for the injured actor. However, some lectured her for her lack of safety equipment while performing the sometimes dangerous sport.

“I hope you’re ok and I hope you’re enjoying the challenge. But where is the harness?”, one Instagram user asked. “See you need cables and protective equipment and padded flooring,” another user agreed.

Others were simply impressed by the courageous effort. “You did so well!!!!!! The strength in your body is unreal,” one fan cheered. “I couldn’t even get up one step,” another admitted before adding, “So bravo Ruby! don’t give up!”

Meanwhile, one internet denizen couldn’t help but crack a joke. “I don’t think that was what they meant when they told you to crush it,” they quipped.

Not long after, Barker posted another photo of herself smiling in the hospital, her arm wrapped in a cast. “I’m going for a vape,” the amateur rock climber joked.

Ruby Barker Claims Not Support Was Afforded to Her from Netflix After Previous Mental Health Concerns

Back in October, the actress criticized Netflix for failing to provide support after she experienced two psychotic breaks following the success of Bridgerton. Barker expressed disappointment that neither Netflix nor Shondaland reached out after two psychotic breaks during an interview on Oxford University’s LOAF podcast.

The actress revealed that portraying her character’s isolation during the first season took a toll on her. “During filming, I was deteriorating,” Barker explained. “It was a really tormenting place for me to be because my character was very alienated, very ostracised, on her own under these horrible circumstances.”

She alleges her hospitalization the week after filming Bridgerton was discreetly handled to prevent impact on the show’s release.

“When I went to [the] hospital a week after shooting Bridgerton season one, it was really covered up and kept on the down-low because the show was going to be coming out,” she recalled.